Kendrick Lamar is coming to Oakland, so here's how to score tickets
APRIL 16: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. Fresh off his appearances at the Coachella music festival, the hip-hop star has announced his plans to perform on Aug. 4 at Oracle Arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|18 min
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3,257
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|1 hr
|Julios lottery ti...
|52
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|3 hr
|American
|4
|HORROR - Mob of 60 Teenagers Rob, Beat Passenge...
|3 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Steve Kerr likely will not survive his life thr...
|Sun
|Bay Area
|1
|Survey: Most Californians support school a sanc...
|Sat
|ICE MAN
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC