Kendrick Lamar is coming to Oakland, so here's how to score tickets

APRIL 16: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. Fresh off his appearances at the Coachella music festival, the hip-hop star has announced his plans to perform on Aug. 4 at Oracle Arena.

