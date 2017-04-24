Just how unaffordable is Oakland and San Jose for teachers? A new report crunches the numbers
It's no secret that the Bay Area has become increasingly unaffordable for many workers because of the soaring cost of housing. But a recent study gives a glimpse into just how much the region's sky-high rents are gobbling up the paychecks of one core segment of its work force: teachers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|4 hr
|XVE
|17,476
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|6 hr
|Rotten Apples
|51
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|9 hr
|tellinitlukeitis
|3,256
|Matters Historical: Chief Louis Belloni, friend...
|11 hr
|Midge
|1
|UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann C...
|Sun
|bottlecap
|2
|Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano...
|Sun
|Nancy
|2
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|Sun
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC