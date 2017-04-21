Jeezy sued for wrongful death in killing of Bay Area promoter
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against rap star Jeezy in connection with the fatal shooting of a Bay Area promoter during a concert at Shoreline Ampitheatre in 2014. Filed in February by the Oakland-based Law Offices of John Burris, the suit alleges that Jeezy, otherwise known as Jay Jenkins, killed Eric Johnson in an altercation over the artist's scheduled appearance at a San Jose nightclub following his performance at Shoreline.
