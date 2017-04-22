In costly Bay Area, even six-figure salaries are considered "low income"
Moriah Larkins is photographed in her Oakland, Calif., apartment on Friday, April 21, 2017. Larkins, who shares the apartment with her three-year-old son, waited for three years to get into the unit thanks to a long waiting list for affordable programs created by the increasingly high costs of living in the Bay Area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann C...
|1 hr
|bottlecap
|2
|Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano...
|2 hr
|Nancy
|2
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|2 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|3
|Steve Kerr likely will not survive his life thr...
|4 hr
|Bay Area
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|10 hr
|Voyeur
|17,474
|Survey: Most Californians support school a sanc...
|12 hr
|ICE MAN
|4
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|22 hr
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3,255
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC