HORROR - Mob of 60 Teenagers Rob, Beat Passengers on Train in Oakland California
Saturday, a series of robberies took a bizarre turn as a group of 40 to 60 teenagers swarmed BART trains in Oakland. The swarm "commandeered" a train car and demanded bags and cell phones of the riders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|4 hr
|XVE
|17,476
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|6 hr
|Rotten Apples
|51
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|9 hr
|tellinitlukeitis
|3,256
|Matters Historical: Chief Louis Belloni, friend...
|11 hr
|Midge
|1
|UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann C...
|Sun
|bottlecap
|2
|Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano...
|Sun
|Nancy
|2
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|Sun
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC