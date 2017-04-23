Hacienda Peralta museum makes final cut for national honors

Lucy McQillen, 2, stands on a "California Landscape" sculpture built by Ron Betts Laney College students in Peralta Hacienda Historical Park, Oakland on April 19, 2017. Photo by Paul Kuroda Holly Alonso on the front porch at Antonio Peralta's original 1870 home at Peralta Hacienda Historical Park in Oakland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.