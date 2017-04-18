Gunfire sensors credited with swift arrest in deadly rampage
" Acoustic sensors mounted on lampposts and telephone poles picked up the crack of gunfire and rapidly enabled police to zero in on where it was coming from. Within minutes, the alleged gunman in the deadly rampage was under arrest.
