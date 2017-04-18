Genova shutters ravioli factory in Oakland
After 90 years of doing business in North Oakland, Genova Delicatessen closed on April 26, 2016. The family announced Wednesday that the ravioli factory in Oakland would also shutter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann C...
|1 hr
|bottlecap
|2
|Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano...
|2 hr
|Nancy
|2
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|2 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|3
|Steve Kerr likely will not survive his life thr...
|4 hr
|Bay Area
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|10 hr
|Voyeur
|17,474
|Survey: Most Californians support school a sanc...
|12 hr
|ICE MAN
|4
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|22 hr
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3,255
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC