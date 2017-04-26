Former tenants sue landlords after de...

Former tenants sue landlords after deadly Oakland apartment fire

Several former residents of an Oakland apartment building that was destroyed by fire in March filed a lawsuit today alleging that the building's owner and master tenants are responsible for the deplorable, slum-like conditions that led to the deadly blaze. At a news conference today near an Alameda County courthouse in Oakland, a lawyer for 15 of the former residents said owner Keith Kim and his company, Mead Avenue Housing Associates, knew that the three-story, 43-unit property at 2551 San Pablo Ave. was dangerously dilapidated and yet did little or nothing to properly repair it.

