Former tenants sue landlords after deadly Oakland apartment fire
Several former residents of an Oakland apartment building that was destroyed by fire in March filed a lawsuit today alleging that the building's owner and master tenants are responsible for the deplorable, slum-like conditions that led to the deadly blaze. At a news conference today near an Alameda County courthouse in Oakland, a lawyer for 15 of the former residents said owner Keith Kim and his company, Mead Avenue Housing Associates, knew that the three-story, 43-unit property at 2551 San Pablo Ave. was dangerously dilapidated and yet did little or nothing to properly repair it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|5 min
|Ethyl
|17,479
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|1 hr
|Tonto
|10
|Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano...
|2 hr
|Well Well
|3
|HORROR - Mob of 60 Teenagers Rob, Beat Passenge...
|2 hr
|These girls need ...
|4
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|4 hr
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3,264
|Steve Kerr likely will not survive his life thr...
|Apr 23
|Bay Area
|1
|Survey: Most Californians support school a sanc...
|Apr 22
|ICE MAN
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC