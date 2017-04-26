Former tenants sue landlords after deadly Oakland apartment fire

Several former residents of an Oakland apartment building that was destroyed by fire in March filed a lawsuit today alleging that the building's owner and master tenants are responsible for the deplorable, slum-like conditions that led to the deadly blaze. At a news conference today near an Alameda County courthouse in Oakland, a lawyer for 15 of the former residents said owner Keith Kim and his company, Mead Avenue Housing Associates, knew that the three-story, 43-unit property at 2551 San Pablo Ave. was dangerously dilapidated and yet did little or nothing to properly repair it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.