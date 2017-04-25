Five men were wounded by gunfire in d...

Five men were wounded by gunfire in different parts of East Oakland Monday night and early Tuesday.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Five men were wounded in East Oakland shootings that happened in a six-hour span Monday night and early Tuesday, police said. Four of the victims remained hospitalized Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 1 hr ILLEGAL A-HOLE 3,261
trump party ay berkly 2 hr team trump 1
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... 6 hr CaptainAdderall 6
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) 6 hr Human 190
News HORROR - Mob of 60 Teenagers Rob, Beat Passenge... 17 hr Cordwainer Trout 2
Steve Kerr likely will not survive his life thr... Apr 23 Bay Area 1
News Survey: Most Californians support school a sanc... Apr 22 ICE MAN 4
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,073 • Total comments across all topics: 280,560,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC