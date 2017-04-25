First West Oakland fire lawsuit to be...

First West Oakland fire lawsuit to be filed Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A lawyer representing 15 tenants of the San Pablo Avenue building where four people died in a fire plans on Wednesday to file a lawsuit against the complex's owners and master tenants. Attorney Ken Greenstein said residents of 2551 San Pablo Avenue were lived in horrific conditions - raw sewage leaks, rat, pest and infestation, electrical defects, broken fire alarms and blocked fire exits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 6 hr ILLEGAL A-HOLE 3,261
trump party ay berkly 7 hr team trump 1
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... 11 hr CaptainAdderall 6
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) 11 hr Human 190
News HORROR - Mob of 60 Teenagers Rob, Beat Passenge... 22 hr Cordwainer Trout 2
Steve Kerr likely will not survive his life thr... Apr 23 Bay Area 1
News Survey: Most Californians support school a sanc... Apr 22 ICE MAN 4
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,692 • Total comments across all topics: 280,565,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC