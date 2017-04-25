First West Oakland fire lawsuit to be filed Wednesday
A lawyer representing 15 tenants of the San Pablo Avenue building where four people died in a fire plans on Wednesday to file a lawsuit against the complex's owners and master tenants. Attorney Ken Greenstein said residents of 2551 San Pablo Avenue were lived in horrific conditions - raw sewage leaks, rat, pest and infestation, electrical defects, broken fire alarms and blocked fire exits.
