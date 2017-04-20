Federal Judge Rules Against Oakland, Allows Coal Terminal Lawsuit to Proceed
A federal judge ruled today that a lawsuit brought by the developer of a proposed coal export terminal can proceed against the City of Oakland. The court rejected the city's motion to have the lawsuit dismissed.
