Exclusive: Ghost Ship lease specified...

Exclusive: Ghost Ship lease specified illegal use

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Documents obtained by the Bay Area News Group show that the lease Derick Almena and a partner signed for the Ghost Ship warehouse planned an illegal use from the very start - an artist collective that was not allowed under zoning laws - and that the building owner had approved the use. And two months after that document was signed, landlord Eva Ng was told that Almena was secretly making alterations to the building that went beyond the terms of the lease, but Ng made no apparent move to stop him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 4 hr XVE 17,476
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) 6 hr Rotten Apples 51
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 9 hr tellinitlukeitis 3,256
News Matters Historical: Chief Louis Belloni, friend... 11 hr Midge 1
News UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann C... Sun bottlecap 2
News Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano... Sun Nancy 2
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... Sun Defeat Elizabeth ... 3
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,014 • Total comments across all topics: 280,536,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC