Dozens of teens swarm a train car, then rob and injure the passengers
A Saturday night BART ride took a harrowing turn when a train car was commandeered by dozens of juveniles in Oakland, California, authorities report. About 9:30 p.m., witnesses said between 40 to 60 youths jumped the fare gates at the Coliseum Station, poured out onto the platform and boarded a Dublin-bound train, according to a BART police report.
