Demanding Justice for the Police Murder of Diallo Neal

On October 10, 2005, Diallo Neal was murdered when a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer struck the rear end of Diallo's motorcycle, launching Diallo into a bus stop, pole, and concrete bench. It happened on MacArthur Boulevard, near the Coolidge Street intersection in Oakland, and CHP fled the scene.

