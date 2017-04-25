DA: Oakland man shot three people in same sweatshirt he wore in prior police mugshot

Among the circumstantial evidence against an Oakland man accused of shooting three people: he wore the same distinct hooded sweatshirt he wore before when his mugshot was taken for a previous arrest, a prosecutor told jurors Tuesday. Then, while the defendant MyKolay McGowen was in jail on charges connected to the daytime shooting, his girlfriend told him over a recorded jail call that police had missed the sweatshirt when they searched his home.

