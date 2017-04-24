Condominium Conversions in Oakland Di...

Condominium Conversions in Oakland Displace Renters and Undermine...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: East Bay Express

When Karen Dick signed her lease in 2012, she thought she was moving into an affordable, rent-controlled apartment. But last year, her landlord delivered surprising news: Her modest one-bedroom had been turned into a condominium while she was living in it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 2 hr ILLEGAL A-HOLE 3,263
News HORROR - Mob of 60 Teenagers Rob, Beat Passenge... Tue Cordwainer Trout 2
Steve Kerr likely will not survive his life thr... Apr 23 Bay Area 1
News Survey: Most Californians support school a sanc... Apr 22 ICE MAN 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 21 Fitus T Bluster 20,971
News marshaw lynch to raiders? (Oct '14) Apr 15 People phart 8
News Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use Apr 7 Solarman 1
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC