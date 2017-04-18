Closing

Closing

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Psychology Today

Here is the latest of my short-short stories that are composites of real-life events with psychological or practical implications. The year was 1991.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 2 hr tellinitlukeitis 3,256
News Matters Historical: Chief Louis Belloni, friend... 4 hr Midge 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) Sun Defeat Nancy Pelosi 50
News UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann C... Sun bottlecap 2
News Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano... Sun Nancy 2
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... Sun Defeat Elizabeth ... 3
Steve Kerr likely will not survive his life thr... Sun Bay Area 1
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,534 • Total comments across all topics: 280,529,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC