'Breaking Bread' at Hog's Apothecary Pairs Beer...

Tremendous beer, good eats, and worthy activism collide at Hog's Apothecary this Sunday, when the north Oakland spot launches "Breaking Bread," its Sunday meet-the-brewers dinner series that also benefits local nonprofits. This inaugural carb crush will feature four surely excellent brews from Oakland's best new brewery, Temescal Brewing ; a special three-course menu by Hog's sous chef Daniel Sotelo; and 10 percent of all ticket sales this edition go to Oakland Workers' Collective.

