'Breaking Bread' at Hog's Apothecary Pairs Beer...
Tremendous beer, good eats, and worthy activism collide at Hog's Apothecary this Sunday, when the north Oakland spot launches "Breaking Bread," its Sunday meet-the-brewers dinner series that also benefits local nonprofits. This inaugural carb crush will feature four surely excellent brews from Oakland's best new brewery, Temescal Brewing ; a special three-course menu by Hog's sous chef Daniel Sotelo; and 10 percent of all ticket sales this edition go to Oakland Workers' Collective.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|2 hr
|tellinitlukeitis
|3,256
|Matters Historical: Chief Louis Belloni, friend...
|4 hr
|Midge
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Sun
|Defeat Nancy Pelosi
|50
|UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann C...
|Sun
|bottlecap
|2
|Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano...
|Sun
|Nancy
|2
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|Sun
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|3
|Steve Kerr likely will not survive his life thr...
|Sun
|Bay Area
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC