Body of Oakland man recovered after c...

Body of Oakland man recovered after capsized boat found

A 10-foot white fiber glass skiff was found approximately a mile off of Muir Beach on Wednesday. The body of a missing boater was found hours after his boat capsized Wednesday in the Pacific Ocean off Muir Beach, authorities said.

