Bay Area product Tom Hanks rips Raiders move from Oakland
Add Oscar-winning performer Tom Hanks to the list of unhappy Raiders fans over the impending move to Las Vegas. The A-list actor ripped the decision to leave Oakland during a fundraiser Monday for local nonprofits 826 Valencia and ScholarMatch, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
