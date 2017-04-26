Bay Area product Tom Hanks rips Raide...

Bay Area product Tom Hanks rips Raiders move from Oakland

Add Oscar-winning performer Tom Hanks to the list of unhappy Raiders fans over the impending move to Las Vegas. The A-list actor ripped the decision to leave Oakland during a fundraiser Monday for local nonprofits 826 Valencia and ScholarMatch, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

