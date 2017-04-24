Basic income just got a standing ovation at TED

Universal basic income - a system of wealth distribution that involves giving people a monthly wage just for being alive - just got a standing ovation at this year's TED conference. Rutger Bregman, a Dutch historian and basic income advocate, gave a talk on the subject in which he explored a crucial question: Why do the poor make such poor decisions? Poverty isn't a character flaw, Bregman explained.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.