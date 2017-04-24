Artists mark Trump's 100th day in office
Art exhibits, poetry sessions and dance performances are popping up to mark the first three months of the Trump administration, most casting themselves as acts of resistance. "After the election, I had very strong feelings about what was happening, and for a while, I was very frustrated," said Matt Adams, curator of The First 100 Days: Artists Respond, a Houston-based exhibition opening Saturday.
