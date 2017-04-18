Arcata choir to perform in Oakland
The Arcata Interfaith Gospel Choir will participate in an international choir weekend at the Oakland Convention Center starting Thursday and running through April 29. They'll be performing at the 2017 International Interfaith Gospel Music Conference with the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir and choirs from Portland, Oregon, France, Denmark, Kenya and Canada. The conference is expected to have an audience of 2,000 people.
