2 Oakland houses for sale for $1 each
Time could run out for two century-old houses just off Auto Row between Broadway and the million-dollar homes along Glen Echo Creek if someone does not quickly come along with a dollar to spare and a way to clear them off their foundations. For a buck, you can have either 3007 Brook St., a three-bedroom, two-story Craftsman house built in the early 1900s, or 3009 Brook, a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath, three-story Victorian from the 1880s.
