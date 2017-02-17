Water rescue occurs near Oakland airport

Water rescue occurs near Oakland airport

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: SFBay

Oakland firefighters, police and a U.S. Coast Guard crew has responded Friday morning to a vehicle that went into the Airport Channel off San Leandro Bay, Coast Guard officials said. Firefighters said on Twitter at 9:58 a.m. that they went to see whether anyone needed to be rescued from the vehicle in the channel near Doolittle Drive and Langley Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 1 hr Barros con ganas 422
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr mexico 20,836
News Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08) Thu wow 29
News Major global warming study again questioned, ag... Wed Death on 2 Legs 18
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... Feb 15 Birds Landing Bob 18
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 banhypocrites 2
News Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over... Feb 14 banhypocrites 2
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,947 • Total comments across all topics: 278,965,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC