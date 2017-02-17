Water rescue occurs near Oakland airport
Oakland firefighters, police and a U.S. Coast Guard crew has responded Friday morning to a vehicle that went into the Airport Channel off San Leandro Bay, Coast Guard officials said. Firefighters said on Twitter at 9:58 a.m. that they went to see whether anyone needed to be rescued from the vehicle in the channel near Doolittle Drive and Langley Street.
