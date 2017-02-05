VIDEO: Fire crews knock down Oakland apartment fire
Fire crews quickly knocked down a fire at an Oakland apartment building near Lake Merritt today, according to fire officials. The fire was reported at 11:53 a.m. at a four-story apartment building at 1420 Lakeshore Ave., a fire dispatcher said.
