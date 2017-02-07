U.S. trade deficit last year hit highest level since 2012
In this Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, file photo, the Chinese container ship Cosco Glory waits to be unloaded at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif. According to information released Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, by the Commerce Department, the U.S. trade deficit narrowed slightly in December 2016, but the improvement wasn't enough to keep the deficit for the entire year from rising to the highest level since 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|22 min
|Fcvk tRump
|1
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|3 hr
|slick willie expl...
|368
|Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:...
|8 hr
|Sandra ahumada
|5
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|9 hr
|Well Well
|19
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Dan
|20,813
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Sun
|Dudley
|4
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC