Town Crier: With tax season, mail theft is on the rise
In the dimly lit Oakland hills, with darkness as cover and crime as intent, a sedan slowly makes its rounds. Methodically, the car stops at each mailbox and what appears to be a woman emerges to jimmy each metal door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|3 hr
|Le Jimbo
|330
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|mexico
|20,850
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|16 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|13
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|Feb 16
|wow
|29
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Feb 15
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC