Today in Trump tweets: February 2, 2017
President Donald Trump threatened early Thursday morning to yank federal funding from the University of California, Berkeley, after violence forced the school to cancel a scheduled speaking event by Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos. Masked protestors set fires and hurled Molotov cocktails and fireworks at police, according to the university, causing property destruction and pushing school officials to cancel Yiannopoulos' event for public safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|2 min
|Fuller Brush
|328
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|10 min
|Fuller Brush
|6
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|31 min
|Listen
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|4 hr
|jaykayel
|1
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 26
|Local
|10
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC