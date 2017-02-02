Today in Trump tweets: February 2, 2017

Today in Trump tweets: February 2, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

President Donald Trump threatened early Thursday morning to yank federal funding from the University of California, Berkeley, after violence forced the school to cancel a scheduled speaking event by Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos. Masked protestors set fires and hurled Molotov cocktails and fireworks at police, according to the university, causing property destruction and pushing school officials to cancel Yiannopoulos' event for public safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 2 min Fuller Brush 328
Fools rioting at UC Berkley 10 min Fuller Brush 6
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 31 min Listen 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr white girls 20,804
News East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police... 4 hr jaykayel 1
News Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct... Jan 27 tomin cali 24
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... Jan 26 Local 10
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,029 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC