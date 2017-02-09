The slaying victim was a 22-year-old Oakland man, police said.
A man found fatally shot Wednesday morning in East Oakland inside a stolen car was identified Thursday as 22-year-old Lorenzo Castrejon. Castrejon, of Oakland, was found fatally shot about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday inside an Infiniti in the 3100 block of Chapman Street, a cul-de-sac below Interstate 880.
