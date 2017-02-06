The Church

The Church

Feb. 5-10:

Feb. 5-10: Retreat Master for the clergy, Diocese of Arlington, Virginia Feb. 11: 11 a.m. Mass, celebration, World Day of the Sick, Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick, Cathedral of Christ the Light, Oakland Feb. 12: 3 p.m. Mass, Chinese New Year, St. Joseph Parish, Fremont Feb. 13: Bishops, vocation directors, St. Patrick Seminary, Menlo Park Feb. 14: College of Consultors, Chancery Presbyteral Council, Chancery Feb. 15: St. Patrick Seminary board meeting, Menlo Park Feb. 16-17: Seminarian evaluations, Mount Angel Seminary, St. Benedict, Oregon Feb. 18: 10 a.m. Mass, adult Confirmations, Cathedral of Christ the Light, Oakland 2 p.m. Mass, adult Confirmations, Cathedral of Christ the Light, Oakland Feb. 20-28: Spiritual retreat with the bishops of the San Francisco Province, El Retiro, Los Altos Feb. 24: 9 a.m. Gold Star Mothers memorial, San Franciscoe The Catholic Daughters of the ... (more)

