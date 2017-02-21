Shiba Offers More Ramen for the Slurping in Oakland
Shiba Ramen has opened its second location in Oakland today, bringing well-timed hot soup to warm the hearts of rain-soaked Bay Area diners. This iteration of the simple ramen restaurant is bigger than the original, which is located in Emervyille Public Market .
