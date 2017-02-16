San Francisco police arrest Oakland man in fatal shooting
San Francisco police have arrested an Oakland resident in connection with the fatal shooting of a man found after a crash early Wednesday morning. Dontae Allen, 37, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oakland, less than 24 hours after the fatal shooting of 34-year-old San Francisco resident Preston Bradford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Anne
|20,831
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|23 hr
|wow
|29
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Wed
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Wed
|southern at heart
|417
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC