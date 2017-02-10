Richmond: New violations found at vehicle wrecking yard that caught fire

An auto-wreck yard where at least 200 vehicles burned in a large fire that prompted a shelter in place order in December has 30 days to correct additional hazardous waste violations, a county official said Friday. County officials discovered three new violations during inspections earlier this month at Deal Auto Wrecking yard at 400 West Gertrude Avenue, said Randy Sawyer, chief environmental health and hazardous materials officer for Contra Costa County Health Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.