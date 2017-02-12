Residential fire in Oakland, 'extra c...

Residential fire in Oakland, 'extra company' requested

Around 12:30 p.m. Oakland Firefighters tweeted that there was a fire in a two story home in the 2900 block of 35th Ave. 35th Ave-Command requesting E23 to stretch a line for exposure protection. E13 reports h2o on the fire.

