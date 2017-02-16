Report clears Oakland police in 2015 fatal shooting
Four Oakland police officers were cleared of criminal charges last week for shooting and killing a man armed with an Airsoft handgun in 2015 as they were winding down enforcement operations during a weekend of wild sideshows throughout Oakland, according to a report released Wednesday by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Richard Perkins Jr., 39, was not involved with the sideshows but approached the officers on Nov. 15, 2015, while allegedly brandishing what looked like a handgun but turned out to be a replica.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|37 min
|mexico
|20,836
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|Thu
|wow
|29
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Wed
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Wed
|southern at heart
|417
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC