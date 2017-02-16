Report clears Oakland police in 2015 fatal shooting

Four Oakland police officers were cleared of criminal charges last week for shooting and killing a man armed with an Airsoft handgun in 2015 as they were winding down enforcement operations during a weekend of wild sideshows throughout Oakland, according to a report released Wednesday by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Richard Perkins Jr., 39, was not involved with the sideshows but approached the officers on Nov. 15, 2015, while allegedly brandishing what looked like a handgun but turned out to be a replica.

