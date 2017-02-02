Oakland Planning Commission Approves ...

Oakland Planning Commission Approves 'Mammoth' Tower Next to MacArthur BART

A 402-unit residential tower that will loom over BART's MacArthur Station in North Oakland gained approval at last night's planning commission meeting. Proponents call it the MacArthur Mammoth due to its unusual size compared to the surrounding mix of mostly two and three story buildings.

