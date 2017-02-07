Police identify 18-year-old man shot dead
An 18-year-old high school student who died after an early morning shooting in Oakland early Saturday has been identified as Joaquin Byrd, according to police. Officers found Byrd suffering from gunshot wounds at 1:19 a.m. in the 4200 block of MacArthur Boulevard, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|4 hr
|WelbyMD
|3
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|6 hr
|Dudley
|372
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|8 hr
|jaykayel
|21
|Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:...
|17 hr
|Sandra ahumada
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Sun
|Dudley
|4
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC