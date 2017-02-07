Police identify 18-year-old man shot ...

Police identify 18-year-old man shot dead

An 18-year-old high school student who died after an early morning shooting in Oakland early Saturday has been identified as Joaquin Byrd, according to police. Officers found Byrd suffering from gunshot wounds at 1:19 a.m. in the 4200 block of MacArthur Boulevard, police said.

