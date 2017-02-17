Police Detain Active Shooter in Oakland
A Nixle alert said a man was armed with a rifle at 98th and Golf Links Road, and asked the public to stay away from the area. "There is a man armed with a rifle in the area of 98th and Golf Links Road.
