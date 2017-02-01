Police, City Clear Out 'The Village' Homeless Encampment in North Oakland
Law-enforcement officers at "The Village" homeless encampment this morning. The city cleared out the community, which first appeared in North Oakland in late January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|49 min
|bottlecap
|8
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|52 min
|youburnittheywill...
|8
|Paid For By The Democrats
|1 hr
|longwaysoff
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Telisha
|20,805
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|13 hr
|Barros chingon
|331
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 26
|Local
|10
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC