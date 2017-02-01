Police, City Clear Out 'The Village' ...

Police, City Clear Out 'The Village' Homeless Encampment in North Oakland

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: East Bay Express

Law-enforcement officers at "The Village" homeless encampment this morning. The city cleared out the community, which first appeared in North Oakland in late January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 49 min bottlecap 8
Fools rioting at UC Berkley 52 min youburnittheywill... 8
Paid For By The Democrats 1 hr longwaysoff 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Telisha 20,805
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 13 hr Barros chingon 331
News Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct... Jan 27 tomin cali 24
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... Jan 26 Local 10
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,723 • Total comments across all topics: 278,513,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC