Photo Illustration by The Daily BeastTrump Made Me Forgive Shia...
The graphic novelist who created 'Ghost World' and 'David Boring' is solitary by nature, but since what he calls 'our horrible event,' he's ready to call any enemy of Trump his friend. Lanky and gregarious, Daniel Clowes sat before a blown-up back cover image of his 2016 graphic novel Patience on the wall of Galerie Martel .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|8 min
|Inquisitor
|30
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|mexico
|20,851
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|7 hr
|Blacks
|5
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|7 hr
|Blacks
|4
|Jill Marie Abbott (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|bawheeleraticloudcom
|19
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 26
|Local
|10
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC