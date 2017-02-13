Oroville evacuation: 500 inmates moved to Alameda County jails
Alameda County has accepted more than 500 inmates from Butte County who were evacuated because of the flooding danger from the Oroville Dam. The inmates began arriving Sunday night and are being housed at both Santa Rita jail in Dublin and the Glenn Dyer in Oakland, authorities said.
