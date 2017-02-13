Oroville evacuation: 500 inmates move...

Oroville evacuation: 500 inmates moved to Alameda County jails

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Alameda County has accepted more than 500 inmates from Butte County who were evacuated because of the flooding danger from the Oroville Dam. The inmates began arriving Sunday night and are being housed at both Santa Rita jail in Dublin and the Glenn Dyer in Oakland, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 58 min Barros con ganas 412
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Lauren 20,825
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... 17 hr Billy Stinkfinger 17
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 17 hr Joshua 1
News How the black community took banking into their... 18 hr Sheeny Curse 1
CAR Accident in Alameda 2/4/17 San Jose & High Feb 11 Eastbaylexus 1
Jill Marie Abbott (Jun '13) Feb 9 bawheeleraticloudcom 19
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,947 • Total comments across all topics: 278,847,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC