One man dead, one wounded in two Oakland shootings
Darnell Foster, 22, died after a shooting in Oakland early Saturday. Another man was wounded in a seperate shooting in the city about 30 minutes later, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,823
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|2 hr
|sammie sezz
|14
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|9 hr
|Barros con ganas
|415
|CAR Accident in Alameda 2/4/17 San Jose & High
|Sat
|Eastbaylexus
|1
|College students
|Fri
|Earl
|2
|Jill Marie Abbott (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|bawheeleraticloudcom
|19
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb 5
|Dudley
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC