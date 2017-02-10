Officials Visited California Warehouse Before Deadly Fire, Records Show
Police officers responded to complaints of a raucous "rave" at a California warehouse illegally used as an entertainment venue and residence two years before a late-night fire at the venue killed 36 partygoers, documents released by the city showed. The documents also showed that police and other city officials responded to numerous calls for service before the so-called Ghost Ship fire on the night of Dec. 2. One tenant told an officer who went to the warehouse in February 2015 that the building in Oakland was an unlicensed residence.
