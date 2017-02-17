Officers Uninjured After Being Shot at in Oakland
Officers search for a shooting suspect near the 98th Avenue off-ramp of Interstate 580 in Oakland. California Highway Patrol officers in Oakland were peppered with gunfire early Sunday as they wrapped up a traffic stop investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|3 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|mexico
|20,845
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Sat
|Dudley
|407
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|Feb 16
|wow
|29
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Feb 15
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC