Oakland's Fantastic Negrito Nabs Grammy Award

Oakland musician Fantastic Negrito took home a Grammy Award on Sunday for Best Contemporary Blues Album, a first for the singer-songwriter. The guitarist, whose real name is Xavier Dphrepaulezz, won for his album "The Last Days of Oakland," a record that tackles politics, society, race and a changing Bay Area landscape through slide guitar riffs and urgent, sometimes anguished, vocals.

