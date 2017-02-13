Oakland's Fantastic Negrito Nabs Grammy Award
Oakland musician Fantastic Negrito took home a Grammy Award on Sunday for Best Contemporary Blues Album, a first for the singer-songwriter. The guitarist, whose real name is Xavier Dphrepaulezz, won for his album "The Last Days of Oakland," a record that tackles politics, society, race and a changing Bay Area landscape through slide guitar riffs and urgent, sometimes anguished, vocals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|2 hr
|duck femocrats
|411
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Lauren
|20,826
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|12 hr
|Billy Stinkfinger
|17
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|12 hr
|Joshua
|1
|How the black community took banking into their...
|14 hr
|Sheeny Curse
|1
|CAR Accident in Alameda 2/4/17 San Jose & High
|Feb 11
|Eastbaylexus
|1
|Jill Marie Abbott (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|bawheeleraticloudcom
|19
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC