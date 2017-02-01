Oakland's Encuentro Has Suddenly Shuttered
The restaurant was a favorite for vegetarians and omnivores alike, offering a menu of snacks, housemade vegan cheeses, and entrees like carrot and sweet yam gnocchi. It began as a wine bar in Jack London Square in 2009; it later made the move down the street to a larger space, with an expanded menu of vegan and vegetarian offerings in 2014.
