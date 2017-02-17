Oakland warehouse fire: Air quality d...

Oakland warehouse fire: Air quality district to investigate charred debris dump

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Saying he had "extreme concerns" over the mysterious dumping of charred debris from December's fatal Ghost Ship fire in an open field, the Bay Area's top air quality regulator said Thursday he will launch an investigation to check for asbestos and other contaminants. The debris - everything from burned musical instruments, appliances, artwork and clothes to pieces of the building - was dumped weeks ago at the end of a path on city-owned land adjacent to a soccer field along the Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline and yards from an East Bay Regional Park District bay-front trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr mexico 20,836
News Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08) Thu wow 29
News Major global warming study again questioned, ag... Wed Death on 2 Legs 18
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... Feb 15 Birds Landing Bob 18
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... Feb 15 southern at heart 417
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 banhypocrites 2
News Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over... Feb 14 banhypocrites 2
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,950,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC