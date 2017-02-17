Oakland warehouse fire: Air quality district to investigate charred debris dump

Saying he had "extreme concerns" over the mysterious dumping of charred debris from December's fatal Ghost Ship fire in an open field, the Bay Area's top air quality regulator said Thursday he will launch an investigation to check for asbestos and other contaminants. The debris - everything from burned musical instruments, appliances, artwork and clothes to pieces of the building - was dumped weeks ago at the end of a path on city-owned land adjacent to a soccer field along the Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline and yards from an East Bay Regional Park District bay-front trail.

