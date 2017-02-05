Oakland: Vigilant witness helps CHP a...

Oakland: Vigilant witness helps CHP arrest arson suspect

A witness helped California Highway Patrol officers arrest a suspected arsonist following a car fire in Oakland Sunday morning, a CHP spokesman said. Officers arrested 20-year-old transient Jose DeJesus Hermosillo on suspicion of arson and related charges, said CHP Officer Sean Wilkenfeld.

